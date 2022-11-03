Allen (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

With Allen evidently having had a setback with his left hamstring injury, the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Falcons is cloudy in the wake of back-to-back missed practices. If Allen is out this weekend, Joshua Palmer (concussion) and DeAndre Carter would likely lead the Chargers' Week 9 receiving corps, with Mike Williams sidelined by an ankle injury.

