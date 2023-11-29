Allen (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday.

Allen logged a 98 percent snap share in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens en route to racking up 14 catches on 16 targets for 106 yards. While Allen's absence from practice Wednesday makes his status worth tracking ahead of this weekend's game against the Patriots, it's possible that it was more a case of rep management than indicative of an issue that puts his Week 13 availability in any danger.