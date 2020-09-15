Allen tallied four receptions for 37 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Bengals.

Allen did record eight targets, but at least three could be generously deemed "not catchable". It was a disappointing outing for the veteran wide receiver, particularly with the likes of Mike Williams (shoulder) and Hunter Henry able to capitalize on their bountiful target shares to the tune of 142 combined receiving yards. Allen had arguably some of his best outings against the Chiefs last season, piling together 17 receptions, 153 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the two meetings during 2019 thanks in large part to a game script that quickly got out of hand for the Chargers. While the Tyrod Taylor offense hasn't looked particularly efficient passing the ball, there might be enough opportunities late which could afford Allen a bounce-back performance next week.