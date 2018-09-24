Chargers' Keenan Allen: Muted performance in loss
Allen caught three of his seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams.
It wasn't exactly a fantastic performance from Allen, particularly since both of the Rams top two cornerbacks left the contest with injuries. In fact, the last time Allen failed to catch at least four passes or total 50-plus receiving yards was Week 7 of last season against the Broncos. So long as the sixth-year receiver continues to receive the bulk of the targets, he'll remain one of the more consistent fantasy options available, Sunday's contest notwithstanding. Allen should have a better matchup coming up as the Chargers will take on the 49ers, who've allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the wide receiver position, in Week 4.
