Chargers' Keenan Allen: Nabs six passes Sunday
Allen hauled in six of eight passes for 67 yards during Sunday's 31-20 win in Buffalo.
There were fewer passes to go around this week as opposed to the season opener with the Chargers firmly in the lead from the outset and opting to drain the clock, but Allen picked up a larger target share (29.6 versus 21.6 percent). The former is actually closer to his number from 2017 (27.3 percent), so it's difficult to argue with Sunday's result. Allen will now focus on preparation for a Week 3 matchup with the cross-town rival Rams.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leads Chargers in receiving•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Minimal action Saturday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: No go Saturday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should be busy without Henry•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Goes over 100 receiving yards once again to end season•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets five catches, interception Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.