Chargers' Keenan Allen: Nabs six passes Sunday

Allen hauled in six of eight passes for 67 yards during Sunday's 31-20 win in Buffalo.

There were fewer passes to go around this week as opposed to the season opener with the Chargers firmly in the lead from the outset and opting to drain the clock, but Allen picked up a larger target share (29.6 versus 21.6 percent). The former is actually closer to his number from 2017 (27.3 percent), so it's difficult to argue with Sunday's result. Allen will now focus on preparation for a Week 3 matchup with the cross-town rival Rams.