Chargers' Keenan Allen: No go Saturday

Allen (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Starting quarterback Philip Rivers has also been given the day off as the Chargers attempt to keep their stars healthy in advance of the regular season. In Allen's absence, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin should serve as the first-string receivers Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories