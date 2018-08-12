Chargers' Keenan Allen: No go Saturday
Allen (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Starting quarterback Philip Rivers has also been given the day off as the Chargers attempt to keep their stars healthy in advance of the regular season. In Allen's absence, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin should serve as the first-string receivers Saturday.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should be busy without Henry•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Goes over 100 receiving yards once again to end season•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets five catches, interception Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Expected to be okay•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leaves with back injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...