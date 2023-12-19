Allen (heel) officially didn't practice Tuesday.
After Allen was seen working on the side with a team trainer earlier Tuesday, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, the wide receiver's eventual listing on the Chargers' first Week 16 injury report was of great interest. However, Allen maintained his lack of activity from last week, giving him just two more chances to mix into drills ahead of Saturday's game against the Bills.
