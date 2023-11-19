Allen (shoulder) is expected to play without restrictions during Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Allen is expected to handle his usual allotment of snaps versus Green Bay, a role which has seen him command at least nine targets in all but one of his nine appearances this season. The Chargers are already without Mike Williams (knee) and Joshua Palmer (knee), and Jalen Guyton (groin) is also expected to be unavailable Sunday, so it's possible Los Angeles' passing game has to run almost entirely through Allen. His 'active' status will be made official 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.