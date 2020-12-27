Allen (hamstring), who is listed as questionable, isn't expected to play Sunday versus Denver, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen was limited to 24 offensive snaps last week against the Raiders due to the hamstring injury, and he may be forced to miss his first game of the season this weekend. Quarterback Justin Herbert may be without two of his top weapons Sunday since tight end Hunter Henry (undisclosed) is also potentially unavailable while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be game-day call•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited to one grab in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Suiting up Thursday after all•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Concern regarding TNF status•