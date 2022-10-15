Allen (hamstring) revealed he doesn't believe he'll play Monday against the Broncos, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

When asked whether he would be able to return from a four-game hamstring absence that has been deemed a "day-to-day" issue for the last two weeks, Allen responded, "last week was definitely when I wanted to get back but that didn't happen. This week would be great, but I don't think I'm going to make it. So Seattle's looking bright." There's still time for that to change given the Chargers have one more practice before needing to officially list their injury report ahead of Monday's critical divisional matchup, but it's hard to dismiss news coming straight from the source. DeAndre Carter has seen a significant influx in snaps with Allen sidelined, but the speedy receiver has been essentially a decoy over the last two weeks.