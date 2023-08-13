Allen isn't slated to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Rams, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

The Chargers will keep Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer (undisclosed) and John Hightower on the sideline for their exhibition opener. With Jalen Guyton (knee) on the active/PUP list, the team's available wide receivers are Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis and Keelan Doss, among others. Allen's next chance for game action will occur Sunday, Aug. 20 versus the Saints.