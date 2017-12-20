Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not listed on injury report
Allen (back) is not listed on the Wednesday injury report.
Allen was carted off the field in the second half of Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs, but he apparently is back at full strength ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets. He'll look to get back on the right side of the century mark, after losing a four-game streak with at least six catches and 105 yards.
