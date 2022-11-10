Allen (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen now has one more chance to return to practice ahead of Sunday night's game against the 49ers, but if he's unavailable this weekend, the Chargers would turn to fellow WRs Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy to see added snaps in Week 10, with Mike Williams still dealing with an ankle injury.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Remains day-to-day•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not spotted at practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses second straight practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Sitting out practice Wednesday•