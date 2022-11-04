Allen (hamstring) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Friday's practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Allen didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons remains cloudy. Friday's final injury report will reveal whether he has a chance to suit up this weekend, but if the wideout is ruled out, added Week 9 opportunities would be available for Joshua Palmer (concussion) and DeAndre Carter.
