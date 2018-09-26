Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not spotted at practice

Allen isn't participating in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

The Chargers never actually reported an injury, but Allen did appear to be limping at one point in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams, ultimately playing just 77 percent of snaps on offense after logging 88 and 89 percent the first two weeks of the season. Another update will be available when the Chargers release their Wednesday injury report.