Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday that Allen (hamstring) remains on pace to return to full practices ahead of Sunday's matchup against Seattle, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Allen returned to practice in a limited fashion ahead of Week 6 but was listed as doubtful before ultimately being ruled out for a fifth consecutive contest due to a hamstring injury. However, the veteran wideout will take yet another step towards a return to game action when he fully participates in practice ahead of Week 7. Given his lengthy absence, the Chargers will likely remain cautious and may even put Allen on a snap limit during his first game back.