Allen (illness) is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen was added to the injury report Saturday due to a sore throat, but COVID-19 protocols kicked in, and since then he's tested negative in back-to-back tests. Now cleared to suit up Week 9, he'll look to take advantage of a Raiders defense that has allowed 9.1 yards per target (eighth worst in the NFL) and seven touchdowns in seven games to wide receivers this season.
