Chargers' Keenan Allen: On practice field
Allen (hip) took part in practice Wednesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
It's likely that Allen will be listed as a limited participant in the Chargers' second session of the week, but his ability to practice in any capacity is encouraging with regard to his chances of playing Saturday against the Ravens.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Good news regarding status•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to limited practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be game-time call•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Could be back this week•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Dealing with hip pointer•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pats' expectations without Gordon
With Josh Gordon announcing he is stepping away from the Patriots, how will this impact their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...