Chargers' Keenan Allen: On track to play Saturday

Allen (hip) is on track to play Saturday against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report, which echoes the notion put forth Thursday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, relays that NFL Network's Steve Wyche has "been given every indication that (Allen) will be playing." The Chargers' top receiver is thus trending toward active status, but those considering Allen in Week 16 lineups are still advised to verify his availability upon the release of his team's inactives in advance of Saturday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.