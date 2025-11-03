Chargers' Keenan Allen: One long catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen recorded two receptions on five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.
Justin Herbert distributed targets evenly among his top pass catchers, as Allen tied for second on the team in targets with Oronde Gadsden and Quentin Johnston. Allen finished with the lowest yardage total of that group, with nearly all of his production coming on a 31-yard catch late in the first quarter. After a hot start to the season, Allen has now recorded 50 receiving yards or fewer in three of the last four games.
