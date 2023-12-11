Allen (heel) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Allen caught six passes in this past Sunday's 24-7 win over the Broncos, setting a new personal best and franchise record with 108 receptions on the season, but he emerged from the game nursing a heel injury. The veteran wide receiver could still rejoin his teammates when they begin holding actual practices Tuesday, but Allen's status bears monitoring on a short week before Thursday's road game in Vegas. Quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) was unsurprisingly listed as a non-participant as well Monday and is expected to miss Thursday's game due to a fractured finger on his throwing hand, so if Allen's able to play Thursday, he'll likely be catching passes from backup Easton Stick.