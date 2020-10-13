Allen (back) will not return to Monday's game against the Saints, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Allen recorded two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with a back issue. While the severity of the injury is unknown at this time, it is bad enough to keep him sidelined for the remainder of the game. In his absence, rookie Justin Herbert will have to look to the likes of Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, KJ Hill and Tyron Johnson at receiver.