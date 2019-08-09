Chargers' Keenan Allen: Out Thursday

Allen (undisclosed) did not travel to Thursday's preseason contest against the Cardinals, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports..

The Chargers opted not to play a handful of their projected starters Thursday including quarterback Philip Rivers and center Mike Pouncey, but compared to those aforementioned veterans, Allen's absence seemed to be injury related, although the severity is unknown. More information should be available prior to the team's Week 2 preseason contest against the Saints next week Sunday.