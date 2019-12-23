Chargers' Keenan Allen: Over 70 receiving yards again

Allen converted five of his 10 targets into 71 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.

Allen very nearly had a touchdown in the third quarter, almost hitting the pylon on an 18-yard reception. Melvin Gordon pounded his way into the end zone on the very next play, one of two instances in which Allen got the team within 10 yards of the goal line but didn't score. The 27-year-old has failed to eclipse 100 receiving yards since Week 3, but it's entirely possible Allen could still surpass his lofty 2018 numbers with a positive performance against the Chiefs in Week 17.