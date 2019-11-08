Chargers' Keenan Allen: Paces pass catchers in loss

Allen secured eight of 11 targets for 68 yards in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday. He also rushed once for 18 yards.

Allen paced the Chargers in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, while also logging double-digit looks for the third time in the last four games. Allen's catch and yardage tallies were both his highest since a season-best 13-reception, 183-yard explosion versus the Texans in Week 3, and he'll look to build on Thursday's numbers versus the Chiefs in a Week 11 Monday night showdown on Nov. 18.