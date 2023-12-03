Allen caught five of his nine targets for 58 yards in the 6-0 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Allen didn't seem to show any lingering issues from the quadriceps injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the rainy and slippery conditions also seemed to dampen Los Angeles' offense overall. With five games still to go, the 11-year veteran should easily surpass his career high in receptions (106) and likely should be poised to set career-high marks in receiving yards (1,393), touchdowns (eight) and targets (159)