Allen had eight receptions on 10 targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Bears.

Allen recorded double-digit targets for the fourth time in seven starts this season. The 31-year-old is currently averaging 10.6 targets per game, which would set a new career high if maintained for the rest of the campaign. Allen may be forced to maintain this frenetic pace with the Chargers' No. 2 wideout Mike Williams (knee) done for the year as the team prepares to face the Jets next Monday.