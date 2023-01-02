Allen recorded five receptions on six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Rams. He added one rush for eight yards.

Allen entered Sunday's game having recorded at least 85 yards in five of his last six contests, though he turned in a relatively poor performance due to game script. He salvaged his day thanks to a 28-yard catch late in the third quarter, and he now has at least one reception of more than 20 yards in each of his last three matchups. If the Ravens defeat the Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Allen will likely see the field in Week 18 with playoff seeding still at stake.