Chargers' Keenan Allen: Picks up 82 yards, score

Allen caught nine of 10 targets for 82 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 loss to Kansas City.

Allen put the Chargers on the board early in the second quarter, skying for a Philip Rivers loft pass and tapping his toes down in bounds as he went to the ground. Despite a disappointing all-around season for Allen, he managed to snag at least five passes in seven consecutive games to close the season and set a new career high with 104 receptions on the season. Now will come an offseason with some intrigue as the Chargers head into a new stadium, potentially without Rivers in tow.