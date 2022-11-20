Allen (hamstring), who is in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs, likely will be operating under a pitch count, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Considering Allen will be making just his third appearance of the season Sunday, if active, it's no surprise the Chargers will take a cautious approach with the 10th-year pro. He was able to log a full practice Friday after opening Week 11 prep with back-to-back limited showings, but Fowler noted that Allen may be in the range of 30-to-35 plays. Meanwhile, fellow wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is expected to handle a typical workload, so the pecking order at the position may be Williams, Allen and DeAndre Carter.