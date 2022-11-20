Allen, who's listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, said he plans to play Sunday against the Chiefs, but the coaches will ultimately make the final call, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen has only played in two games this season due to a lingering hamstring issue and has failed to finish either of those contests. The veteran wideout was able to log his first full practice Friday since Week 1 prep and is clearly trending in the right direction, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to monitor Allen's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.