Allen caught four of his nine targets for 55 yards in the 31-17 loss on Sunday to the Chiefs.

Allen had a few uncharacteristic drops in what amounted to a bad outing for the veteran. Prior to Sunday, the skilled route runner had at least five receptions or a touchdown in every game dating back to Week 2 of last season. While a poor game against a divisional opponent won't make fantasy managers feel better, expect Allen to look much better against the Bears next week.