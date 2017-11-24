Chargers' Keenan Allen: Posts career-high in receiving yards

Allen caught 11 of his 14 targets for a career-high 172 receiving yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-6 win over the Cowboys.

Allen was absolutely electric Thursday, knifing in and around an over-matched Cowboys secondary. Finally healthy after multiple season-ending injuries the last three seasons, Allen's work after the catch has simply been remarkable, using subtle cuts to dance in and around oncoming defenders. The end result has been a whopping 23 catches, 331 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks, with the majority of the yardage coming after the catch. It's unlikely Allen will top his yardage totals for a third straight week, but he should nevertheless be primed for another solid matchup against the Browns next Sunday.