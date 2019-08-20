Chargers' Keenan Allen: Practicing Tuesday

Allen (ankle) returned to the practice field Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Given Allen's past struggles with injuries, there was plenty of cause for concern when it was initially believed he could miss the remainder of the preseason. Fortunately, his participation should alleviate some of those worries. Even if Allen's held out of the upcoming preseason contests, it would likely be a precautionary measure to ensure his good health for the start of the regular season.

