Chargers' Keenan Allen: Questionable for Sunday
Allen (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
After being added to the Chargers' injury report as a limited practice participant Thursday, Allen was unable to practice Friday, thus clouding his status for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. EDT home tilt. According to Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site, Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn said he's "hopeful" Allen can play this week, but if the team's top wideout is out or limited at all Sunday, Mike Williams could see some added work in his second game with the team. Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin, who were included in the starting lineup with Allen in the Chargers' Week 6 matchup with the Raiders, could also be in store for some increased targets in that scenario.
