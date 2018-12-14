Chargers' Keenan Allen: Questionable with hip injury

Allen is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Chiefs with a hip injury.

Allen has been on a tear recently scoring in five straight outings, but has been shut out so far in Kansas City. He appeared to injure himself while making an attempt at a catch in the second quarter. Mike and Tyrell Williams will likely gain a larger share of the passing game if Allen is forced out for the remained of the contest.

