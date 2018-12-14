Chargers' Keenan Allen: Questionable with hip injury
Allen is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Chiefs with a hip injury.
Allen has been on a tear recently scoring in five straight outings, but has been shut out so far in Kansas City. He appeared to injure himself while making an attempt at a catch in the second quarter. Mike and Tyrell Williams will likely gain a larger share of the passing game if Allen is forced out for the remained of the contest.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Tallies another touchdown•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Biggest performance this season•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Three straight weeks with touchdown•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores for second straight week•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Good to go this week•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Added to Week 11 injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...