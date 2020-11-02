Allen recorded nine receptions on 11 targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Broncos.

Allen was overshadowed by Mike Williams in terms of yardage, but still led the team in targets and receptions. He caught his third touchdown of the season on a nine-yard pass over the middle of the field late in the second quarter. Otherwise, he was mostly limited to short gains, with his only deep reception going for 22 yards once again while working over the middle of the field. For the season, Allen now has 53 receptions for 548 yards across seven games. He'll look to maintain his strong volume of targets in Week 9 against Las Vegas.