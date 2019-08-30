Chargers' Keenan Allen: Ready for Week 1

Allen did not play in Thursday's 27-24 preseason victory over the 49ers.

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise considering neither the Chargers or 49ers opted to play any of their regular starters. Allen did miss time throughout the preseason with a minor ankle injury, but it never seemed to be significant issue. As a result, the 27-year-old should be set for a Week 1 matchup against the Colts.

