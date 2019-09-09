Chargers' Keenan Allen: Registers 123 yards, touchdown

Allen snared eight of his 10 targets for 123 yards and a touchdown in the overtime 30-24 victory over the Colts on Sunday.

Allen led the way for the Chargers in receptions, targets and receiving yards, with both Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin rarely factoring in Sunday. Allen's lone touchdown came on a tremendous contested catch, leaping over two secondary players to come down with the pivotal reception. The 27-year-old's role as an intermediate demon is unquestioned, but he might prove to be a larger factor in the red zone if Williams, who left the game late with a knee injury, ends up missing any time.