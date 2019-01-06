Chargers' Keenan Allen: Relatively quiet in wild-card win

Allen brought in four of six targets for 37 yards in the Chargers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Allen was largely kept in check by the stingy Ravens defense throughout the afternoon, and he essentially did his damage relatively close to the line of scrimmage. As his regular-season numbers (97-1,196-6) corroborate, the veteran pass catcher remains Phillip Rivers' most trusted target. Consequently, he's likely to see a larger workload during what shapes up as a slightly less intimidating matchup in next Sunday's divisional-round clash with the Patriots.