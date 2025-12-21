Chargers' Keenan Allen: Reliable pass catcher once again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen caught all five of his targets for 44 yards in the 34-17 win over the Chargers on Sunday.
Allen has yet to exceed 60 yards receiving since Week 7, but he's been a reliable safety net tallying at least four receptions in four of the past five games. The veteran figures to be a critical part of the offense next week given how potent Houston's pass rush can be, especially against a Los Angeles offensive line besieged by injuries.
