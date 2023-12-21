Allen (heel) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Allen hasn't practiced in any fashion since emerging from a Dec. 10 loss to the Broncos with a heel injury and looks likely to miss a second consecutive game Saturday versus the Bills. If Allen is ruled out for Saturday's contest upon the release of the Chargers' final injury report of the week later Thursday, Joshua Palmer, Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton would likely serve as the top three options at receiver for quarterback Easton Stick, who will make a second straight start in place of Justin Herbert (finger).