Allen (hamstring) isn't expected to practice Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
At this stage, coach Brandon Staley views Allen as day-to-day, but if the wideout is unable to suit up Sunday night against the 49ers, Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy would be in line to continue seeing added snaps in Week 10.
