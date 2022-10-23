Allen (hamstring), currently listed as questionable, will see how he feels in warmups prior to making a determination of his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen logged limited practices throughout the week, providing some optimism that he'd take the field for the first time since Week 1. However, he'll remain a game-time call, and Schefter specifically noted that the team may give Allen extra rest with their bye week immediately following the matchup against Seattle. If Allen were held out, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter would likely serve as the team's primary wide receivers.