Allen (heel) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Following Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Broncos, the Chargers didn't hold any on-field work Monday, but Allen was nonetheless estimated as a non-participant while he manages the heel issue. The Chargers held only a light walk-through session Tuesday, but Allen once again remained a spectator. He'll have one more opportunity to take some practice reps this week before the Chargers potentially hand him a designation for Thursday's game against the Raiders. Even if Allen is able to play Thursday while facing no restrictions with his snap count, his fantasy stock has undoubtedly taken a hit moving forward after quarterback Justin Herbert was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a season-ending injury. Easton Stick -- who has made just two appearances in his five-year professional career -- will step in as the Chargers' starting quarterback beginning with Thursday's game.