Allen (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
The same applies to fellow WRs Mike Williams (ankle) and DeAndre Carter (ribs), who were limited Wednesday as well. Friday's final injury report will add a layer of context with regard to the trio's Week 11 status, but Allen, who was able to run routes at practice Thursday, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, seems to be trending toward being listed as questionable for Sunday night's 8:20 ET contest against the Chiefs.
