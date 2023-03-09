Allen agreed to restructure his contract Thursday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
Allen had been rumored to be a potential cap casualty earlier in the offseason, but GM Tom Telesco shut that down at the combine last week. The 30-year-old has converted a large chunk of his 2023 base salary into a bonus to help the Chargers clear $8.9 million in cap space. L.A. did the same thing with Mike Williams' contract Thursday.
