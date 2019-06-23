Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns healthy

Allen participated in the Chargers' offseason program, Ricky Henne of the team's official website reports.

Allen didn't appear to have any offseason limitations after suffering a knee bruise at the Pro Bowl in January. He's locked in as the top receiving weapon in an efficient offense, but even with Tyrell Williams leaving for Oakland, the Chargers have a deep group of skill-position players that demand touches. Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry both are popular breakout candidates for good reason, while Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler form one of the better backfield duos in the NFL. Allen will always be a priority, but the current situation hints at a repeat of his 2018 volume (136 targets) rather than a return to the 2019 level (159). He still finished 12th among wide receivers in targets last season, and the addition of some rushing stats -- nine carries for 75 yards -- was a useful new trick.

More News
Our Latest Stories