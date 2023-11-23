Allen (shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.
Allen was limited Wednesday, but the wideout's upgrade to full participation Thursday paves the way for him to maintain his high-volume role in the Chargers offense Sunday night against the Ravens. Through 10 games, Allen -- who recorded a 10-116-1 line on 16 targets in a Week 11 loss to Green Bay -- is averaging 8.3 catches (on 11.3 targets) for 101.1 yards per game to go along with seven TDs.
