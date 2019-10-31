Chargers' Keenan Allen: Returns to full practice
Allen (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday.
It appears as though Allen's limitations at practice Wednesday were maintenance-related, which sets the stage for the Chargers' top pass catcher to head into the weekend minus an injury designation. Allen was viewed as a game-time decision for this past Sunday's 17-16 win over the Bears, but was able to suit up and see action on 31 of the team's 45 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in seven of his 10 targets (which equals his season average) for 53 yards. Heading into Week 9, he's on pace to match his career-high mark of 102 catches.
